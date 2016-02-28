You always want what you can’t have — especially when it comes to beauty products. That’s why we’re getting the inside scoop from your favorite retailers on what’s selling out right now, how to sign up for waitlists, and where to go to find the next best thing. Because if everyone’s buying it, you know it’s got to be good.



There are dozens of different types of foundation brushes (flat-top, buffing, kabuki, stippling...), but none so unique as Artis' toothbrush-like offerings. When I first laid eyes on the brand's brushes over a year ago, I was skeptical. Could rubbing a forward-facing brush over my face prove more effective than my trusty buffing brush? Turns out, it can.



Their soft, Oral-B-esque heads are super easy to control, which makes them great for applying your own makeup (less so for those doing others'). And since the synthetic brush hairs are so densely packed, my foundation, concealer, and even blush and bronzer smooth on in a matter of seconds — with no streaks whatsoever.



It's no wonder Artis enjoys a cult status among editors and bloggers alike, and that its brushes are flying off Net-A-Porter's virtual shelves — the Elite Smoke Oval 8 being the most popular version. Just a few weeks ago, the odd brush was completely sold out. But lucky for us, the online retailer has recently replenished its stock. If the Oval 8 isn't necessarily your cup of tea (or you miss the buying window), I've selected some other foundation-perfecting brushes that are just as good, ahead.