11 a.m. — A product manager reaches out to tell me a new project is due mid-next week. I tell her that with my current workload, that is not feasible unless the projects can be reprioritized or moved to someone else. She says she will discuss with sales and get back to me. Sigh. In the past I would have worked through the weekend to meet the deadline but if it is that urgent, then they can hire more people. I consider drafting an email to the higher ups, begging for creatives to be allowed to work from home so that we can be more productive. The reality is that I'm now spending four to six hours a week sitting in traffic rather than working, all so I can sit in an office with spotty internet and lots of distracting sounds. Butts in seats is what's important, I guess.