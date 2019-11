Even if you don’t know Karen Maine, you probably know her work: She’s the filmmaker behind a short film normalizing abortion (which became this beloved 2014 feature ) and another, more recent short about a teen discovering female sexual pleasure sans man. Maine makes films that “represent women in realistic ways,” but she wasn’t always the straightforward writer and director confronting societal taboos. When she arrived in New York City from Iowa to attend The New School in 2004, Maine says she was a “much more shy and insecure” version of herself. Over the course of her undergraduate study, she became better able to form and articulate her unique point of view, in large part due to the seminar teaching style at one of The New School's five distinct colleges: Eugene Lang College of Liberal Arts , which requires participation and encourages critical thinking.