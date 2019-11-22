Empathy is central to the author’s actual output, too: Jacob was born in New Mexico to parents who moved to the States from India in 1968, and her graphic memoir Good Talk, released earlier this year, considers American identity through the lens of a first-generation immigrant. “I get a lot of letters these days from people who have read Good Talk,” she says. “Some of them say, ‘This is my story, too,’ and others say, ‘I had no idea about any of this.’ Sometimes, when I’m feeling like absolute shit about the world, I remember how many books are out there doing the exact same thing: helping people see each other just a little bit better.”