From these creative, eclectic outfits, you'd never guess Shah was thisclose to a career in law. She decided to ditch the traditional cultural expectations of her Persian-Pakistani roots in pursuit of something more fitting. “My three sisters and I were raised to believe that we could only be doctors, lawyers, or engineers,” she said. “But, I wasn’t in love with those careers. I asked myself, ‘If I were to die tomorrow, would I be happy if I said I was a doctor or a lawyer? Would I feel fulfilled?’” And, fortunately for us, we all know the answer to that one. Shah went on to study tailoring in Italy, earn a design degree from FIT, and go on to score a slew of devoted clients, building herself up to be the style savant you see before you today.