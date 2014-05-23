We know it's been forever since you dressed for warm weather — we wouldn't blame you for forgetting how. So, with the forecast promising sunny (albeit humid) skies ahead, we went to none other than stylist Nausheen Shah for some help with overhauling our sleepy winter wardrobe.
From these creative, eclectic outfits, you'd never guess Shah was thisclose to a career in law. She decided to ditch the traditional cultural expectations of her Persian-Pakistani roots in pursuit of something more fitting. “My three sisters and I were raised to believe that we could only be doctors, lawyers, or engineers,” she said. “But, I wasn’t in love with those careers. I asked myself, ‘If I were to die tomorrow, would I be happy if I said I was a doctor or a lawyer? Would I feel fulfilled?’” And, fortunately for us, we all know the answer to that one. Shah went on to study tailoring in Italy, earn a design degree from FIT, and go on to score a slew of devoted clients, building herself up to be the style savant you see before you today.
See how this pro turns her favorite spring staples from Armani Exchange into stunning day-to-night looks that work for a casual lunch and closing down the club. You're going to want to take notes.