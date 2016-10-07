When you shop at Aritzia, you probably find yourself gravitating towards one of its private labels without even realizing it. That's because the store has a bunch of different brands under its umbrella, from Wilfred Free for the Alexander Wang-loving, athleisure-obsessed style personality to Talula, its younger, more Gen Z-appealing offshoot.
Just when you thought Aritzia had all your aesthetic needs covered, the brand has introduced a new collection of everyday essentials called The Group By Babaton — and it's equally cozy and chic, a.k.a. the ultimate wardrobe goal for fall and winter. Ranging from $40 to $375, you can expect plenty of super-soft cardigans, layerable sweaters, and sophisticated silhouettes that'll keep you comfortable (and looking as-close-to-Céline as possible) all season long. Sounds like a win-win, right?
