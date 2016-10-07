Fashion Girls Will Love Aritzia's New Line

Alyssa Coscarelli
When you shop at Aritzia, you probably find yourself gravitating towards one of its private labels without even realizing it. That's because the store has a bunch of different brands under its umbrella, from Wilfred Free for the Alexander Wang-loving, athleisure-obsessed style personality to Talula, its younger, more Gen Z-appealing offshoot.
Just when you thought Aritzia had all your aesthetic needs covered, the brand has introduced a new collection of everyday essentials called The Group By Babaton — and it's equally cozy and chic, a.k.a. the ultimate wardrobe goal for fall and winter. Ranging from $40 to $375, you can expect plenty of super-soft cardigans, layerable sweaters, and sophisticated silhouettes that'll keep you comfortable (and looking as-close-to-Céline as possible) all season long. Sounds like a win-win, right?

Click on to shop the new offering.

