17 Aesthetically Pleasing Homebody Gifts From Areaware

You’re reading an On-Site Shopping story — meaning you can browse, add to cart, and actually purchase the product recommendations featured below without leaving Refinery29. To learn more about our new native checkout feature, click here.
For the uninitiated, Areaware is a home goods retailer that is filled to the brim with design-forward, highly unique, and quirky products that are sure to elicit compliments from guests. From salad serving spoons shaped like flora to blobular blobby candles to 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzles featuring nothing more than subtle gradience, Areaware is entirely stocked with conversation starters. Best of all, there's a treat for every kind of dweller at every price point. Case in point: The most expensive product is a moveable large wooden robot at $250 and the cheapest is a set of geometric crayons for $8. All to say, if you've got homebodies or people who love to host on your holiday gift list this year, Areaware ought to be a crucial shopping destination.
Advertisement
Ahead, powered by our on-site shopping widget, we've rounded up 17 of our favorite gift picks from Areaware — all cart-ready with the click of your mouse. Just tap on the product names below to activate the on-site shopping portal and get the goods delivered ASAP (no need to leave Refinery29 either!). In a literal moment, the likes of a handsy fruit bowl or a wavy splat side table can be yours. Time's now a-ticking to meet gift-giving deadlines, so get to it! You and your stay-at-home giftees can thank us later.
These blobby ceramic vases are perfect for tiny floral bouquets. Get one, get two, or get all three!
A sturdy set of desk accessories are a must for the WFH pal. This trio, made from solid concrete, includes a tape dispenser, a utensil holder, and a mini tray.
This sad-face wall hanging, bummer as it may seem, is still so darn cute it actually becomes a mood lifter. (It includes all hardware and a keyhole on the backside, too.)
Advertisement
Brooklyn-based designer Bower Studios has created this six-piece coaster set, which allows you to tile together to create trivets, tablescape decorations, and more.
Here's a sculptural fruit bowl that has a real handle on things.
For the right person, this soothingly gradient 1,000-piece puzzle is sure to be a balm to the brain.
This match holder and striker, which looks a bit like a top hat, is a small but useful gift for the person who can't live without their candles or incense.
We guarantee your giftee has never seen a candle like this one. Geometric with clean edges and vibrant color blocks, this comes from the brilliant mind of designer Yinka Ilori.
Advertisement
If you've got little ones on the list, skip the plastic stuff and gift them these adorable wooden figurines. (We're sure the parents will want to keep these around, too!)
Sturday, oversized key rings, for the person who's always misplacing their set.
Designer Alex Proba's woven throw is both abstract and neutral enough to complement any interior style.
Designed by woodworker Selena Liu, these charming serving spoons make tossing salads a lot more fun.
Reminiscent of slime that has splat, these aptly named side tables — which come in an array of bright hues — remind us of childlike joy.
Designed by Sophie Lou Jacobsen, these countertop vessels are made to artfully display sugar and salt.
Advertisement
Wall hooks! Who knew they could look so not boring? These baubles from the design team Chiaozza are fresh, bright, and — most importantly — install-friendly.
These coasters, said to be inspired by the American Southwest, evoke a nature-y palette.
Delight your young niece or nephew with a set of these no-mess crayons that are also simply pleasing to look at when not in use.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.