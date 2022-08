Whether you're rocking a vintage Apple Watch or have yet to get in on the wearable tech trend, I will leave you with this: I didn't get an Apple Watch because it was the smartest of the smartwatches. I know friends who prefer the GPS features of the Garmin Venu or the in-depth sleep reports of Amazon Halo over Apple's.While yes, I got it partially because it's functional and works seamlessly with my iPhone and laptop, but it also appealed to me from a design standpoint. It's sleek and minimal, and I love switching out the straps based on my mood and style. (My go-to is my blonde tortoise Machete strap .) At $349, it's an investment — but one that has made everything from WFH to traveling so much easier. Plus, I won't lie: Walking through the airport and scanning my boarding pass on my wrist makes me feel pretty damn cool.