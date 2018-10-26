10 Black Pieces That Are Anything But Basic

We all have that one friend who owns (in every sense of the word) an entirely black wardrobe. If this person doesn't happen to be you, you might find yourself wondering how you can pull off what might at first feel like a limiting look. Well, we've rounded up 10 totally unique pieces from INC International Concepts, created for Macy's, to prove that there's endless range to an all-black aesthetic. Whether you're going for grown-up goth or polished and practical, the devil's in the details when it comes to fashion's favorite shade. From bell-sleeve studded sweaters to cropped velvet blazers to embellished leather skirts, swipe through for all of the different ways we're wearing the hue this season.
Advertisement