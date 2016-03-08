10 Homes That Are Anything BUT Minimalist

Not that we have anything against clean lines or pared-down spaces, but when it comes it our own homes, we want things to feel a little more lived in. Sorry, minimalists, but our philosophy is more is more. We never tire of seeing pictures of inspiring interiors with lush plants from ceiling to floor, vintage art bedecking every inch of the wall, and furniture you actually want to sit in.
Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite over-the-top abodes from Instagram. Let these photos inspire you to create a home with a little extra oomph.
Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite over-the-top abodes from Instagram. Let these photos inspire you to create a home with a little extra oomph.