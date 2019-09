This Is The Perfume Every Cool Girl Will Be Wearing This Fall

The first time I was ever called savage, it was by a man. That sounds terrible, I know. It was for a sarcastic comeback in a college bar — and it was something my friends nicknamed me for years to come. When I graduated and moved to the city, I learned that my sharp wit wasn't something to apologize for — especially to a guy who approached me in a bar thinking I was as soft and innocent as my wide eyes, freckles , and 5'1 frame might suggest. And I finally found a fragrance that bottles up that feeling.