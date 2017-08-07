This Is The Perfume Every Cool Girl Will Be Wearing This Autumn

Savage Rose, from the Scandinavian fashion brand Anine Bing, is the company's first step into the beauty sector. When I asked the designer about the inspiration, Bing explained that the scent's essence is a representation of the duality in women, "I wanted this fragrance to feel less traditional than the rose scents that are out there. I've always loved rose, but sometimes it's too precious, so I mixed it with notes like black pepper and musk, making sure it was the perfect blend that didn't feel overly feminine."