Unlike Dr. Seuss with his green eggs and ham, we're more than happy to welcome rosé wine in pretty much any form: in a can, from the freezer, as Sugarfina gummy bears, in our deodorant — the sky's the limit. But why stop there?
Turns out, rosé is far from just a pretty pour; it can also make for quite an aromatic spritz. Take it from the numerous fragrance brands that are using summer's crisp, millennial pink-hued beverage of choice as inspiration for their latest scents. Ahead, the buzz-worthy fragrances you're going to want to uncork, and the vinos that make the perfect pairing.