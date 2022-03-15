We’re All Angry At Work. Now What?

Ana’s employers never hired adequate support staff; nor did they increase Ana’s pay to reflect the additional work she was doing. And while the managers worked safely from home, they continued to require phone operators like Ana to show up and work in person at the hospital every day — even if it was a direct risk to their health. “I have cancer, but I'm in stage zero,” she says. “Maybe a week or so into the pandemic I told my boss, ‘Hey, I have cancer, and this is why I'm scared.’ Just telling her that I have cancer was a lot for me because I didn't want anyone to know about that. And then when she replied back by saying, ‘We really can't do anything,’ it felt like she brushed it off,” Ana says.