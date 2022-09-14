Score A Dreamy 50% Off At Luxe “Sleep To Street” Brand Andine

Deal alert: Get an exclusive 50% off the original price of any sale item with the code REFINE50 through October 31, 2022.
Now that we're barreling into fall, most fashion brands have significantly slashed their spring and summer styles — and luxury sleepwear brand Andine is not snoozing, either. Through October 31, the Los Angeles brand is offering Refinery29 readers an exclusive 50% off select SS22 sale styles with the code REFINE50. (A 40% off sale price is automatically reflected once the item is in the cart, but you can add the promo code at checkout to get 50% off the full price instead.) Let the PJ party commence — there are plenty of cute and comfy pajama sets, robes, slips, lounge jumpsuits, and oversize "boyfriend"-style button-ups made from super-soft premium fabrics to go around.
Advertisement
Andine, which describes its wares as "sleep to street" because of how wearable these pieces are even in public, offers effortless and sexy styles that can be mix-and-matched with various outside clothes. We can see the transitional fall ensembles now: seersucker sleep tanks with low-rise jeans; a lounge jumpsuit with an oversize cardigan; a bloomer PJ pant with ballet flats and a sweater.
Here are a few of our favorite Andine styles, but be sure to peruse all SS22 sale items, too — this is one massive sale you don't want to sleep on it. And don't forget to add promo code REFINE50 at checkout for 50% off the original price tag.
Advertisement
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.