8 a.m. — My mornings are almost always the same. As long as I get my caffeine intake satisfied, I'm on a roll. I work 40 hours a week, so my social life is not thriving. I get onto my Snapchat and reply back to messages from last night. There's a handful of men who message me on the daily about taking me out on dates or hooking up. I don't have any interest in dating at the moment, so I don't reply back to most of the messages. It's funny how now that I pay my own bills and spoil myself, I've noticed that most men don't have much to offer. I'm the only unmarried single representative at my work, and I'm also the youngest! I'm not too worried about being in any relationships. I'm just trying to get my college degree and “secure my bag” — that's millennial talk for "I'm just trying to make as much money as possible."