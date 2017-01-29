4 Alternatives To This Sold-Out Liquid Lipstick

You always want what you can’t have — especially when it comes to beauty products. That’s why we’re getting the inside scoop from your favorite retailers on what’s selling out right now, how to sign up for waitlists, and where to go to find the next best thing. Because if everyone’s buying it, you know it has to be good.
Not all liquid lipsticks are created equal. Many leave our lips feeling parched and looking crusty, so when you find one that goes on smoothly and evenly, fills in the lines in your lips, and lasts all day, you better hold on tightly to it. Anastasia Beverly Hills' Liquid Lipsticks are worth their weight in gold, beloved by editors, bloggers, and consumers alike for their opaque-in-one-swipe pigment, staying power, comfortable finish, and wide range of shades to flatter every skin tone.
There's no denying the tube's popularity: Six hues are completely sold out at Ulta Beauty and seven have been wiped clean off Sephora's virtual shelves. But there's one shade that's so in-demand, it's sold out at both places. Vamp, a deep burgundy hue, is the one everyone wants.
Fortunately, you can still pick it up on Anastasia Beverly Hill's website, but if you're someone who needs to try on in person — or just want to branch out into other brands — we've rounded up four alternatives to Vamp in the slides ahead.