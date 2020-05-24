12 p.m. — My boss is out sick today, so it's a relatively calm day. English muffin breakfast. Lunch is rice, chickpeas, and veggies. Also grab my usual afternoon coffee. $1.09



6 p.m. — I meet up with a group of friends and head over to an antiwar protest nearby. I typically focus my activism on legislative wins, but given the urgency of the situation I think solidarity is an important reason to show up. There's a good crowd and the speakers are great, but it is a particularly cold night, so about 40 minutes in I stop feeling my toes!



8 p.m. — I somehow make it out without frostbite, so five of us head over to a falafel spot for dinner. I get a spicy falafel sandwich and a piece of baklava. Food, friends, and, most importantly, heat — what else do you need? $13.78



9:30 p.m. — Head to my neighborhood and meet my friend, H., at a craft beer bar near my place. H. lives in my neighborhood as well, and it's nice to have a friend close by for impromptu nightcaps. I get an IPA and a wheat ale and Venmo him for my part of the bill. Tired and happy, I head to bed by 11! $22



Daily Total: $37.87