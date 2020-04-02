12:30 p.m. — I wind up being super busy the whole morning. I go to make the same lunch I have the past few days and tea then get back to work. I'm on a really annoying project pretty much just coordinating with like 50 different account managers to schedule a meeting. I'm really thankful to still have my job, but I'm afraid as this crisis goes on, I'll start getting more projects like this and less involving the analytics I was hired to do. It's actually really stressful for me to work on this type of project as it's external-facing and involves a VP, so everything needs to be perfect yet I have no experience in this type of thing. I'm asking a lot of questions and hoping I don't screw it up.