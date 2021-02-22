Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes, growing up in an immigrant household, my parents stressed the importance of education and I got a master's degree. My parents could not afford to send me and my siblings to school so we all received the Pell Grant and Hope Scholarship. Unfortunately, these scholarships did not cover room and board so I took out loans to pay for that expense. As for grad school, I received a fellowship that covered my tuition and I applied for scholarships to cover my fees.