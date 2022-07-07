I don't know about you, but I've spent the last two years developing some serious aches and pains (she writes, hunched over her laptop on the couch from her terrible WFH setup). The inevitable tech neck from neverending phone scrolling combined with the daily stress of living through "unprecedented times" has left my muscles in knots, so much so that my doctor even recommended getting a weekly massage. But the reality of a masseuse working on my tension-filled muscles once a week sounds like a lofty (and pricey) dream. Thankfully, just ahead of Prime Day, Amazon is here to rescue my sore neck with discounts on an incredible solution — custom pressure and speed massage any time I want it via the physiotherapist-recommended Theragun.
Viewed as an alternative to a $100+ weekly massage, the price tag of many high-end massagers suddenly doesn't seem so crazy. In fact, they can pay for themselves in a few uses if you keep up with it. But if it's still (understandably!) too much to fork over, now is the perfect time to pull the trigger. Below, check out the 13 best deals on Theraguns (and some other massage gun alternatives) available on Amazon Prime that will work for every budget.
Best For: Multiple Attachment Accessories
The Hype: 4.6 out of 5 stars; 3,139 reviews on Amazon
What They're Saying: “I used to get regular massages to keep my body in check. With that no longer an option, I had to pivot to something else. The Theragun is the perfect alternative and pays for itself in just a few sessions. I almost prefer it to in-person massages, because I can use it at my own convenience, choosing the right speed and attachment for my muscles. I've been using it every day for workouts and after working a long day at my desk at home. Sitting at a desk all day, my shoulders and neck get very tight, and the Theragun washes away all the pain.” - Amazon Reviewer
Best For: Massages On The Go
The Hype: 4.8 out of 5 stars; 4,480 reviews on Amazon
What They're Saying: “I have become an unpaid salesman for this product. Theragun should pay me money for the number of people I show this to and give free demos! Amazing power [for something so small] and feels so good.” - Amazon Reviewer
Best For: App-Based Support
The Hype: 4.7 out of 5 stars; 4,145 reviews on Amazon
What They're Saying: “I’ve tried several massage guns over the years and none, have done as good of a job as this one does! Its wireless feature and Bluetooth pairing showing videos [of] how to properly use it are next level! And ease of use is unreal! It helps before and after work outs. Recently I got plantar fasciitis in both feet...after two days doing what the app told me to, my feet feel brand new!” -Amazon Reviewer
Best For: Treat Yourself Splurge
The Hype: 4.7 out of 5 stars; 1,995 reviews on Amazon
What They're Saying: “This thing is magical. When it is on you you can’t even see it hit your skin as its rate is so high and it spends more time contracting than on the skin and your eyes perceive it floating... Our previous instrument was a thumper and there is absolutely no comparison here — Theragun is an improvement in every way (no itchiness, balanced in hand, easy to massage oneself, powerful in the right way... therapeutic).” -Amazon Reviewer
Best For: The Whole Family (Even Pets!)
The Hype: 4.6 out of 5 stars; 24,912 reviews on Amazon
What They're Saying: “Love this machine. Works to relieve pain and tension all over body. Easy to use and compact. It holds a charge for a long time. I purchased 4 of these for family members. The cat even loves it. We can't get her to leave us alone when we have it out.”
Best For: Chronic Pain
The Hype: 4.8 out of 5 stars; 2,931 reviews on Amazon
What They're Saying: “I was recommended for the gun by my local Physical Therapy clinician who said it is the "best of the best." I'd recommend this for anyone with chronic pain...mine is in the lower back. I can use this alone and it really works to loosen up those tight knots. It has variable 'speeds' which is essentially the level of percussion, and it is entirely within your control.” - Amazon Reviewer
Best For: Daily Use
The Hype: 4.6 out of 5 stars; 4,534 reviews on Amazon
What They're Saying: “Hands down the best thing I’ve bought this year. I work in the petroleum industry so it’s very taxing on the body. I saw one of my coworkers using it frequently and decided I should give it a try. Let me tell you this has changed my life. I use this almost every night after work and I recommend anyone who has a physically demanding job, an athlete or someone who has been interested in the massage gun but hasn’t bought one yet. You will not be disappointed.” - Amazon Reviewer
Best For: Smaller Muscle Groups
The Hype: 4.6 out of 5 stars; 10,282 reviews on Amazon
What They're Saying: “Oh my gosh, this did what two doctor's visits, muscle relaxants and pain meds couldn't! I am so impressed. I tweaked my neck and could hardly turn my head; acupuncture, massage, doctors and meds didn't help. I was desperate...this did the trick. It is an absolute miracle. If you're on the fence, get it. It is SO worth it.” - Amazon Reviewer
Best For: Most Bang For Your Buck
The Hype: 4.3 out of 5 stars; 999 reviews on Amazon
What They're Saying: “I [bought] this massage gun after developing some pain in my back because of poor posture while working. This has made a HUGE difference and I now use it 2 to 3 times in a week just to loosen up my back muscles. It gives me peace of mind while relaxing my muscles so I don't have to spend a lot of money [on] chiropractic sessions. Moreover, this massage gun is not only for the back muscles, I can pretty much use it anywhere I want. The product does the job it says and I'm glad I've found the great quality product quite inexpensive.” - Amazon Reviewer
Best For: Massage Gun Skeptics
The Hype: 4.6 out of 5 stars; 8,447 reviews on Amazon
What They're Saying: “I have seen these types of products advertised for a long time, but didn’t give them much credit at all. Snake oil I thought. BUY THIS. My husband randomly bought it without me knowing, and omg it provides so much pain relief and just loosens up your muscles. I did not expect this to do much of anything at all, but holy cow, it is like magic. We have been trying out all of the different heads available and they really do provide a different relief for each one.” - Amazon Reviewer
Best For: Quiet Massage
The Hype: 4.5 out of 5 stars; 14,991 reviews on Amazon
What They're Saying: “My husband and I are both professional Licensed Massage Therapists. We work with a different brand of massage gun at our job. I bought this for my husband for his birthday in hopes it would be 'sufficient' for when we aren't at work and able to use the other brand. Well, we are both SUPER pleased with this purchase! It is pretty quiet while still delivering a powerful percussive therapeutic application. We have already used it multiple times to help each other with aches and pains and it has been tremendously helpful. I have already recommended this product to others I know!” - Amazon Reviewer
Best For: Quick Pain Relief
The Hype: 4.6 out of 5 stars; 1,902 reviews on Amazon
What They're Saying: “This is a gift for a friend who limped in last week with lingering sciatic nerve pain. He had tried a masseuse, sitting with tennis ball under thigh, ice, heat, OTC pain meds, etc... I handed him my FLYBY massager to try and his pain disappeared in about 5 minutes! I was shocked and wouldn't have believed it on an infomercial, in a review or even word of mouth recommendation but I saw his recovery with my own eyes! He was so thankful and mobile. Described relief as the feeling of an asleep limb regaining blood flow and feeling normal again. Can't ask for more than that.” - Amazon Reviewer
Best For: Using With A Friend
The Hype: 4.8 out of 5 stars; 373 reviews on Amazon
What They're Saying: “My right shoulder has several knots all the time, pinched nerves constantly from 22yrs of physical work. I absolutely love this massager and my wife does as well. Now we are constantly fighting who will massage who.” - Amazon Reviewer
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.