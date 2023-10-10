ADVERTISEMENT
These Prime Day Headphones Deals Are Totally Worth It

Mercedes Viera
Last Updated October 10, 2023, 5:44 PM
Are you looking for an aesthetically pleasing pair of headphones for Prime Big Deals Day that are also good good on the audio front? The ones that hit on all our marks — from looks and comfort to sound quality and noise cancellation? It can be rare to find a pair that checks all the boxes without being pricey. But you can nab the oh-so-worth-it luxury buy on supersale right now for the long-awaited Amazon Prime Big Deals Day. Whether it's your first time investing in some pro-level over-ear headphones or you've already got a collection going, you can shop top brands like Sony, Apple, Beats, and more for up to 60% off. Keep on scrolling to add your favorite from our recommendations to cart while the deals last.
29% Off Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones, $348 $248

Wh-1000xm4 Wireless Headphones
$248.00$348.00
Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars — 52,512  reviews
These Sony headphones are it if you've been looking for something with top-tier noise-canceling features, crystal-clear audio, premium microphones for meetings or calls, and excellent ratings.
20% Off Status Core ANC Active Noise Cancelling Headphones, $99 $79

Core Anc Active Noise Cancelling Headphones
$79.00$99.00
Rating: 4.2 out of 5 stars — 1,054  reviews
Featuring premium noise cancellation (up to 30 decibels), long battery life, and an ultra-soft fit, these Status overhead headphones are somehow under $100 — even when they're not on sale.
60% Off Sennheiser HD 450SE Headphones, $199.95 $79.95

Hd 450se Headphones
$79.95$199.95
Rating: 4.2 out of 5 stars — 6,203  reviews
Wanting the very best deal? It truly doesn't get better than these Sennheiser headphones — with active noise cancellation, up to 30 hours of battery life, quick charging, and more — for 60% off (or under $80).
7% Off Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 Over-Ear Headphones, $399 $372.99

Px7 S2 Over-ear Headphones
$375.99$399.00
Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars — 1,840 reviews
Featuring top-shelf noise cancellation, up to 30 hours of battery life, super-quick charging, and high-performance clear sound, these Bowers & Wilkins headphones are more than trendy.
35% Off Sony WH-CH720N Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones, $149.99 $98

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars — 1,766 reviews
You can never go wrong with Sony headphones. The WH-CH720N wireless ones offer noise cancellation, a 50-hour battery life, and a lightweight design.
26% Off Bose 700 Headphones, $379 $279

700 Headphones
$299.00$379.00
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars — 33,886 reviews
The Bose 70 wireless headphones are for those looking for crystal-clear audio, deep bass, and noise cancellation. Plus, it features a comfortable stainless steel design and up to 20 hours of battery life.
9% Off Apple Airpods Max, $549 $499

Airpods Max
$499.00$549.00
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars — 13,112  reviews
With up to 20 hours of battery life, the Airpods Max isn't just pretty to look at. It also offers high-fidelity, surround-sound spatial audio, and noise cancellation for an immersive musical experience.
50% Off Beats Solo3 Headphones, $199.95 $99.99

Solo3 Wireless On-ear Headphones
$129.99$199.95
Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars — 66,992 reviews
For all you rose-gold enthusiasts out there, these Beats Solo3 headphones offer a plethora of features for under $130: up to 40 hours of battery life, a sleek foldable design for easy travel, and more.
