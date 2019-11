Since we might be waiting a while for the tech team over at Amazon to solve our shopping woes, a temporary solution will have to do — that solution being me scrolling through a blinding number of product pages until I find a treasure trove of stylish, affordable gems. Ahead, check out 46 of this season's biggest trends, from rhinestone hair clips to the under-$30 version of that leopard print skirt , that you can score on Amazon for next to nothing