Amazon’s Famously Lavish Bathtub Caddy Is 43% Off

Who here remembers “ Five Minutes Peace ”? The classic children’s book details a morning interlude in the life of Mrs. Large, an elephant mother of three who’s trying to steal a few tranquil moments in the bathtub while her children chaotically eat breakfast. The book details the arsenal of accessories that the protagonist carefully assembles for her self-care soak: “Mrs. Large took a tray from the cupboard. She set it with a teapot, a milk jug, her favorite cup and saucer ... [s]he stuffed the morning paper in her pocket and sneaked off towards the door.” Her quest for solitude ends in the bathroom — a tiled oasis where “she ran a deep, hot bath” and “poured herself a cup of tea and lay back with her eyes closed.” Quoth the narrator: “ It was heaven .” While it might not be a universal custom to settle into the tub for a lengthy soak, a leisurely bath is, for some, the ultimate act of rejuvenation and self-care. In order for the home-spa experience to be properly lavish, the right accouterments must be in place. And, as exemplified by Mrs. Large, this takes on the form of a tray for keeping creature comforts within reach. (In the current millennium, tea, cake, and the morning paper have been replaced by wine, candles, and an iPad.) It should come as no surprise that bathtime practitioners have exacting, Goldilocks-ian standards for their trays and caddies — and it appears that the “just right” iteration is a currently on-sale Amazon bamboo bath caddy that earned viral fame from its opulence depictions and quietly accumulated scores of glowing reviews from hundreds of tub-time devotees.