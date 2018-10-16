10 Amazon Baby Gifts Fit For Royal Offspring

What a week to be royal! Princess Eugenie tied the knot in a tequila-fueled bash, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that she's pregnant with their first child, and now Pippa Middleton has given birth to a baby boy with husband James Matthews. (Okay, fine, while Pippa isn't technically a member of the Royal Fam, as Kate Middleton's sister, she's pretty darn close.)
While you unfortunately might not be on gift-giving terms with the likes of Pippa and Meghan, you probably know someone IRL who is pregnant or has recently given birth. And believe it or not, you don't have to head to a baby specialty store to find the perfect gift for them. Amazon, of all places, has you covered with everything from modern art-inspired rattles and mobiles to a designer diaper bag truly fit for a princess.
