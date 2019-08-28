I’m 35 & This Is How Much We Spent On My Family Trip To The Amalfi Coast

6:00 p.m. – One thing we really wanted to do while in Sorrento was go wine tasting. We found this great place called Angelis and they were happy to accommodate us (including our daughter – we confirmed ahead of time that it was fine to bring her). The winemaker’s mother is thrilled to have a toddler around, and even lets her play with a special dolly to keep her entertained. I taste five wines, including two from the volcanic soil of Mt. Vesuvius. We also learn that while it’s extremely popular in the US or UK, the rosé craze has not hit Italy, and Prosecco production is through the roof to meet US demands. We end up buying two bottles of white, and are only charged for one tasting as my husband didn’t really drink – he just had a few sips of my wine. $48.85