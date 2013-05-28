This is not the first time that Austin-based artist Alyson Fox has translated her illustrations to something a bit more wearable — but arguably, this is the best collab we've seen yet. Using her signature geometric patterns, Fox has joined with & Other Stories for a collection of clothing, accessories, and jewelry that perhaps belong on a gallery wall but work so much better when mixed into your summer wardrobe.
Playing up Fox's colorful patterns, the collection includes cheeky bustiers (a seasonal staple), graphic skirts for showing off sun-kissed legs, and beautiful scarves that will come in handy when the summer winds do finally kick in. Of course, our favorite selections also happen to be the smallest. Specifically, we're referring to the collection of simplistic, gold jewelry, such as Art Deco earrings and petite, painted pins that will delicately accent any ensemble.
Available online and at store locations of & Other Stories, the collection will officially be available May 30. Sadly, this line will not be available in the U.S., but we think that's the perfect excuse to add one more shopping destination to your upcoming summer plans — just be sure to bring a passport. Take an exclusive first look at the collection in the slides, ahead.