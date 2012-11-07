No matter what holiday you're celebrating this winter, you can bet that some guy in your family needs to be gifted a better looking scarf, and fast. Thankfully, Alexander Olch has a new line available at select Barneys stores. We're talking 100% lambswool, people. (Barneys)
You know we can't resist a good trunk show. And, when a percentage of the proceeds will go to charity, well, you can pretty much guarantee we'll be there. Today through November 11, stop by Henri Bendel from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. to check out their new Wintermute collection and shop for a good cause. (Westward Leaning)
It's clear that in the wake of a tragedy such as Hurricane Sandy, people really learn to help each other out. But, this Scientific American study shows that men are more likely to cooperate in difficult circumstances than women. Color us shocked. (Scientific American)
Double take! Olivia Wilde and Julianne Moore wore the same frock to the ACE Awards in NYC, but who wore it better? (Just Jared)
Holiday shopping can be hectic, so what would you say to an app that can track all your online shopping, alert you when items are on sale, and manage all your receipts? Meet Slice. (Slice)
Photo: Via Barneys
