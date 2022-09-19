This Best-Selling Alex Mill Sherpa Jacket Is Back In Stock For Fall

You never want something until you can't have it. On The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for waitlists, and keep tabs on restocks.
Last year, an unassuming piece of transitional outerwear sold out to a frenzied crowd. Within three weeks of its debut, every single colorway of the Alex Mill Sherpa Work Jacket was gone, and the waitlist quickly swelled to over 1,000 hopeful buyers. But now, it's back in stock and just in time for fall.
Of course, we're no strangers to Alex Mill's chic-ified workwear wares and the massive appeal that follows — the brand's Standard Short Sleeve Jumpsuit has been a long-time celebrity favorite for its thoughtfully designed silhouette. Our very own fashion writer Vivien Lee sang the praises of its wearability, saying "the cotton twill material is sturdy yet soft and lightweight with a bit of stretch that makes it oh so comfy." It's safe to say that Alex Mill knows a thing or two about reworking utility clothes for fashion folks.
"The Sherpa work jacket was designed as the fall version of our favorite (and very popular) Britt work jacket," an Alex Mill rep tells Refinery29. "We always want to design pieces that are stylish, emotional, and easy so that our customers can wake up, get dressed, look cool, and not have to overthink it. It is really as simple as that!" (On the topic of ease, the Alex Mill team tipped us off that Selena Gomez wears the Sherpa Work Jacket during the last season of Only Murders in the Building.)
Similar to the all-cotton Britt version that came before it, the Sherpa boasts a rectangular silhouette with front patch pockets and a dignified collar that Bill Cunningham may have approved of. The outside shell is wrapped in fluffy sherpa (made from 100% recycled polyester), and the inside is lined in fleece. Closer-look design details include a button-down closure and corduroy panels and trim, offering a handsome contrasting texture to all the faux shearling. In essence, the Sherpa Work Jacket has all the elements you'd expect from a classic French workwear jacket, but in a cozier, warmer fabrication for these fall-into-winter weeks. The Natural and Powder Blue colorways have returned along with a brand-new option of Military Olive.
"Just as with our jumpsuits, we have found a continual demand for work jackets, and [the jackets are] something we're becoming known for," the brand says of its ever-expanding outerwear category. "The Sherpa Jacket is in our top five best sellers for fall, and we're noticing that our customers, much like how they collect every color of our Standard Jumpsuit in Cotton Twill or our Nico Chunky Cardigan, are picking up multiple colors in the Sherpa and our classic Work Jacket styles, too."
Reviewers of the Sherpa Work Jacket say it fits true to size and, as the Alex Mill rep mentioned, is an effortless pick-me-up layer for when the weather is just a tad nippy. One customer says, "This jacket is the perfect wear around the house or [for] errand-running fuzziness for chilly days." Another reviewer raves about the "perfect fit, amazing construction, and attention to detail. Love the blue color. The perfect cozy jacket — I was thrilled I found one in stock!"
If you're looking to add this plushy utilitarian style to your workwear-inspired collection, we highly recommend you do so while all three colorways are still available in all sizes. Because from the sound of these Alex Mill stats, we can't guarantee the Sherpa Work Jacket will remain in stock.
At Refinery29, we're here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team.