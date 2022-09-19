This Best-Selling Alex Mill Sherpa Jacket Is Back In Stock For Fall

Similar to the all-cotton Britt version that came before it, the Sherpa boasts a rectangular silhouette with front patch pockets and a dignified collar that Bill Cunningham may have approved of. The outside shell is wrapped in fluffy sherpa (made from 100% recycled polyester), and the inside is lined in fleece. Closer-look design details include a button-down closure and corduroy panels and trim, offering a handsome contrasting texture to all the faux shearling. In essence, the Sherpa Work Jacket has all the elements you'd expect from a classic French workwear jacket, but in a cozier, warmer fabrication for these fall-into-winter weeks. The Natural and Powder Blue colorways have returned along with a brand-new option of Military Olive.