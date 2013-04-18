Talk about a study in contradictions: R29-favorite shoe designer Alejandro Ingelmo only makes two kinds of footwear: adorably clunky, schoolgirlish sneakers and loafers, and straight-up, sexified heels that'd make the most devoted Zanotti fan blush.
Nothing against the chunky-soled look, but let's focus on the va-va-voom shoes, because — well, look at these things. From delicate, cutout cage heels to orange suede stilettos with flashes of silver, each one is a perfectly proportioned work of art. And, in a touch that should excite former Latin nerds everywhere, each is named after a Roman goddess of Ingelmo's choice.
Ready to dress like a goddess (a goddess in six-inch spikes, that is)? Click on to enter Ingelmo's world. But be warned — it's hot in here.