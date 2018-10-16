When it comes to fall footwear, boots always seem to take the cake. From Western-inspired styles to polished block heels, the sheer range of the shoe is enough to keep them on our feet all season long. That said, we tapped R29's own senior fashion market editor Alyssa Coscarelli to show off how she styles boots from ALDO's fall collection — taking her looks to new heights and making them completely her own. Think: classic black booties paired with a belted blazer dress, warm suede zip-ups with complementary neutral layers, and square-toe heels with a textured maxi-dress and patterned turtleneck. Watch how it all goes down above, and see for yourself how these boots were made for styling.
Advertisement