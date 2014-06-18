Aldo’s latest lookbook features everything you need in a good fall shoe, paired with what you actually want — rubber soles, chunky heels, and luxe materials like suede and leather. These are options that give you height, not a lesson in balancing on spindly stilettos. What a concept, right? Of course, if you'd prefer to stay closer to the ground, you can also expect some autumnal takes on classic silhouettes, like a loafer-d’Orsay-mix flat with synthetic hair and metallic brogues. And, should you be the kind of sensible lady who can actually sprint in a spiky heel, no worries; Aldo's new designs include something for you, as well.