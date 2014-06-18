While summer's shoe options may leave a few people on the fence (we understand; not everyone's a Birkenstocks fan) fall's shoe news has us all rejoicing: We're going to be able to walk in these things! Thick soles and platforms are once again having their moment, and Aldo has created created a collection of non-clunky, seasonally-appropriate footwear to ease our way back into the chillier seasons.
Aldo’s latest lookbook features everything you need in a good fall shoe, paired with what you actually want — rubber soles, chunky heels, and luxe materials like suede and leather. These are options that give you height, not a lesson in balancing on spindly stilettos. What a concept, right? Of course, if you'd prefer to stay closer to the ground, you can also expect some autumnal takes on classic silhouettes, like a loafer-d’Orsay-mix flat with synthetic hair and metallic brogues. And, should you be the kind of sensible lady who can actually sprint in a spiky heel, no worries; Aldo's new designs include something for you, as well.
Click through to see some the new styles that'll be available for scooping up soon — even before you need to swap out those favorite summer Birks.