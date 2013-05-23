Perhaps it's our inner lazy girl who doesn't want to always have to find the perfectly coordinating colors in our closets, but monochrome is forever our go-to when we need a look that screams chic (and secretly whispers, "It doesn't take a genius to know white matches with white."). And in the Akris resort '14 lookbook, the line is filled with these kind of easy-to-emulate and seriously polished ensembles.
Of course, in honor of the resort theme, the Swiss brand also filled its newest line with colors as bright as an exotic getaway and scenic prints that splash across skirts and sweaters. Plus, with innovative and charming structure, the collection keeps a streamline shape that appears classic and is also in no short supply of quirk — an invaluable trait, if you ask us. Preview all the looks in the snaps ahead.