If your job requires you to log thousands of sky miles a month, it’s easy to think that you travel nonstop — which explains why so many models, celebrities, and influencers are launching "jet setter" beauty collections. But if there's one group of people who've got them beat, it's flight attendants, whose feet only touch the ground for a few minutes before taking off for another locale. To them, pressurized cabin air and extra sun exposure is just another day on the job.
So, we rang three professional fly girls and asked them to put this summer’s most popular travel kits to the ultimate test. They spent three days slathering on hair, skin-care, and makeup items designed specifically with air travel in mind. Ahead, see what got upgraded to first, and what got bumped.