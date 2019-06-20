Is Airbrush Makeup Worth It On Your Wedding Day?

Airbrush formulas haven't been exempt from lacking proper shade ranges. But both artists assure us that the selection has gotten better over the last few years. If the brand doesn't have a match for a client, they'll pour two shades into an empty airbrush pod, which blends as the spray disperses. "Many lines offer undertones to adjust the color, so you can achieve the perfect base," says Gowers, who says she has actually never used a color straight out of the bottle since she wants each unique shade to match flawlessly. Modica agrees saying, "It’s so easy to get whatever you need."