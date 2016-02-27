9 Super-Stylish Airbnb Rentals That Completely Match Runway Looks

When you're on vacation, a chic apartment is always a nice, more intimate alternative to a busy hotel. But these Airbnb rentals give an entirely new meaning to the term "stylish interiors." Matching some of the best runway looks from the Spring/Summer 2016 season with some of the site's most gorgeous listings around the globe, these houses, apartments, and more aren't just a feast for the eyes — they're some of the most fashionable digs you could ever live in (even if it is just for the week).
If you're enthralled with Victoria Beckham's gingham dresses, a stylish loft in Bangkok awaits your arrival; a fan of Naeem Khan's sumptuous prints? A castle in France's Loire Valley (yes, really) is calling your name. From fashion-capital mainstays like New York City, London, Milan, and Paris to just-as-cool cities like Budapest, Florence, Copenhagen, and Osaka, click through for a hefty dose of la mode in many a form.
If you're enthralled with Victoria Beckham's gingham dresses, a stylish loft in Bangkok awaits your arrival; a fan of Naeem Khan's sumptuous prints? A castle in France's Loire Valley (yes, really) is calling your name. From fashion-capital mainstays like New York City, London, Milan, and Paris to just-as-cool cities like Budapest, Florence, Copenhagen, and Osaka, click through for a hefty dose of la mode in many a form.