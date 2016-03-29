For most of us, spring is synonymous with much welcomed change — in the weather, our mood (bye winter blues), our daily moisturizer, our rosé consumption, and, of course, our wardrobe. For the latter, swapping in sandals and cropped denim is a given. But for the fashion crowd — particularly Song of Style blogger Aimee Song — the switch to the new season's trends is much more nuanced. Not just any cropped denim makes the cut (pun somewhat intended). It's raw hems or kick flares, or bust.
With a recent trip to sunny Austin, TX, for SXSW, Song got her spring style start a little early this year. And, we'll admit, we wanted in on all the new pieces she's been test driving (NYC's wannabe warm weather will do that to you). So we chatted with the L.A. native, internet It girl, and frequent flyer as she preps for the upcoming season. The checklist: a mini closet refresh (Gap denim included), reuniting with some of her favorite Cali treats like avo toast and açaí bowls, and must-have beauty swaps.
Read on to see what's on Song's spring shopping and trend-dabbling list, then head to Gap Styld.by for more of her fashion-girl-approved picks to leave winter in the dust.
With a recent trip to sunny Austin, TX, for SXSW, Song got her spring style start a little early this year. And, we'll admit, we wanted in on all the new pieces she's been test driving (NYC's wannabe warm weather will do that to you). So we chatted with the L.A. native, internet It girl, and frequent flyer as she preps for the upcoming season. The checklist: a mini closet refresh (Gap denim included), reuniting with some of her favorite Cali treats like avo toast and açaí bowls, and must-have beauty swaps.
Read on to see what's on Song's spring shopping and trend-dabbling list, then head to Gap Styld.by for more of her fashion-girl-approved picks to leave winter in the dust.
Advertisement
How do you begin restocking your closet for spring? Are there specific pieces you start with?
"Sandals and cropped jeans with a raw hem, because showing some ankle is very refreshing for spring, especially after wearing boots all winter. I'd also say off-the-shoulder tops, lace blouses, and cute printed dresses since you can easily dress them up or down."
What's a fresh way to work denim into your spring look?
"Denim's not just for spring — it's an integral part of my personal style. I live in it. However, spring is the perfect time to try new shapes, whether it's a cropped or flared style. I also like a good light wash for the season. To keep denim cool in warmer temps, I pair it with a flowy blouse or a classic white button-down."
What jean style are you most hooked on right now?
"I really like Gap's best girlfriend jeans. They fit like boyfriend denim but are more slim and flattering."
Do you have any other go-to silhouettes or fabrics you like to break out this time of year?
"Silk, and anything flowy and not body-hugging."
"Sandals and cropped jeans with a raw hem, because showing some ankle is very refreshing for spring, especially after wearing boots all winter. I'd also say off-the-shoulder tops, lace blouses, and cute printed dresses since you can easily dress them up or down."
What's a fresh way to work denim into your spring look?
"Denim's not just for spring — it's an integral part of my personal style. I live in it. However, spring is the perfect time to try new shapes, whether it's a cropped or flared style. I also like a good light wash for the season. To keep denim cool in warmer temps, I pair it with a flowy blouse or a classic white button-down."
What jean style are you most hooked on right now?
"I really like Gap's best girlfriend jeans. They fit like boyfriend denim but are more slim and flattering."
Do you have any other go-to silhouettes or fabrics you like to break out this time of year?
"Silk, and anything flowy and not body-hugging."
How about daring trends?
"Maybe it's not new, but I really like backless pieces. I'm also into wearing a button-down shirt backwards and unbuttoning it to show the back."
How would you describe your approach to shopping, especially since you're on the road so often?
"When I'm traveling, especially abroad, I tend to impulsively buy things. But it's calculated at the same time; I know it's going to happen, so I plan ahead when packing."
The internet must be your best friend when you're on-the-go. Do you have any pro tips for adding to cart without regrets?
"I do a lot of online shopping, so knowing my size is very important. I never buy if I don't know what size the model is or what size she's wearing. I always look at the reviews, too."
Besides updating your style, is there anything else you do for a spring refresh?
"I definitely switch out my beauty products. Right now I'm obsessed with Laura Mercier's rose oil and Caudalie's beauty elixir. At home, I swap out pillows and throw blankets with lighter-colored ones. When it was chilly, I used a faux-fur throw, but now I have a light Louis Vuitton one on my bed. I also love bringing in fresh blooms and citrus-scented candles. I've been slacking on my workouts, so I would love to get back into that and go hiking more this spring, too."
"Maybe it's not new, but I really like backless pieces. I'm also into wearing a button-down shirt backwards and unbuttoning it to show the back."
How would you describe your approach to shopping, especially since you're on the road so often?
"When I'm traveling, especially abroad, I tend to impulsively buy things. But it's calculated at the same time; I know it's going to happen, so I plan ahead when packing."
The internet must be your best friend when you're on-the-go. Do you have any pro tips for adding to cart without regrets?
"I do a lot of online shopping, so knowing my size is very important. I never buy if I don't know what size the model is or what size she's wearing. I always look at the reviews, too."
Besides updating your style, is there anything else you do for a spring refresh?
"I definitely switch out my beauty products. Right now I'm obsessed with Laura Mercier's rose oil and Caudalie's beauty elixir. At home, I swap out pillows and throw blankets with lighter-colored ones. When it was chilly, I used a faux-fur throw, but now I have a light Louis Vuitton one on my bed. I also love bringing in fresh blooms and citrus-scented candles. I've been slacking on my workouts, so I would love to get back into that and go hiking more this spring, too."
Advertisement