How about daring trends?

"Maybe it's not new, but I really like backless pieces. I'm also into wearing a button-down shirt backwards and unbuttoning it to show the back."



How would you describe your approach to shopping, especially since you're on the road so often?

"When I'm traveling, especially abroad, I tend to impulsively buy things. But it's calculated at the same time; I know it's going to happen, so I plan ahead when packing."



The internet must be your best friend when you're on-the-go. Do you have any pro tips for adding to cart without regrets?

"I do a lot of online shopping, so knowing my size is very important. I never buy if I don't know what size the model is or what size she's wearing. I always look at the reviews, too."



Besides updating your style, is there anything else you do for a spring refresh?

"I definitely switch out my beauty products. Right now I'm obsessed with Laura Mercier's rose oil and Caudalie's beauty elixir. At home, I swap out pillows and throw blankets with lighter-colored ones. When it was chilly, I used a faux-fur throw, but now I have a light Louis Vuitton one on my bed. I also love bringing in fresh blooms and citrus-scented candles. I've been slacking on my workouts, so I would love to get back into that and go hiking more this spring, too."