Socially responsible fashion girls and denim heads alike have always depended on AG to deliver contemporary staples that double as beloved heritage pieces. Whether it’s wide-leg trousers, oversized blazer jackets, or super cozy sweaterdresses, the Los Angeles lifestyle brand has a way with sophistication — and giving back.
This spring, the label is using its most versatile silhouettes as a canvas for L.A.-based Swiss contemporary artist Blanda. Scroll through Blanda’s Instagram feed and you’ll recognize the illustrator’s trademark style of collage-like drawings, which unabashedly celebrate women’s bodies. Naturally, the highly anticipated AG & BLANDA collab only amplifies Blanda’s abstract aesthetic — the capsule is inspired by Newton’s Third Law, as well as by women, water, and the interconnectedness of the human experience. And, in keeping with its ethos, AG has further committed to significantly cut down its water usage for denim production and donate a portion of sales from the AG & BLANDA capsule to Water For People, a nonprofit org that provides safe water to those in need.
Take a closer look at the collection ahead — and think of these as wearable works of art (because they are). As with everything from AG, you can bet that the pieces in this limited-edition launch will become instant classics.