This spring, the label is using its most versatile silhouettes as a canvas for L.A.-based Swiss contemporary artist Blanda . Scroll through Blanda’s Instagram feed and you’ll recognize the illustrator’s trademark style of collage-like drawings, which unabashedly celebrate women’s bodies. Naturally, the highly anticipated AG & BLANDA collab only amplifies Blanda’s abstract aesthetic — the capsule is inspired by Newton’s Third Law, as well as by women, water, and the interconnectedness of the human experience. And, in keeping with its ethos, AG has further committed to significantly cut down its water usage for denim production and donate a portion of sales from the AG & BLANDA capsule to Water For People , a nonprofit org that provides safe water to those in need.