Brace yourself: Afterpay Day is back. The "buy now, pay later" service's multi-day sale is known for bringing you massive deals from your favorite fashion and beauty brands – and this year it's bigger than ever before.
Beginning March 25th, the sale will run for four full days, with deals on brands like Glossier, Ashley Stewart, and Huda Beauty. The icing on the cake? You can also use Afterpay to pay for all items in four interest-free installments (with no late fees), making it even easier to spend within your comfort zone.
Customers can snag deals in-store as well as online; just make sure you have the Afterpay App if you're buying in person (and, of course, observe social distancing guidelines as laid out by the CDC).
Ahead, we've rounded up some of the best buys from Afterpay Day, from beauty to clothing and accessories to home goods, so you can be prepared to hit that *add to cart* button before they're gone!