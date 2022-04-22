Waist Beads Helped Me Fall Back In Love With My Body

In many ways, waist beads have evolved into a cultural practice of its own among Black women in the West, one that represents the entire diasporic experience. Due to the transatlantic slave trade, many women across the diaspora have no firsthand knowledge of their West African lineage. By reclaiming waist beads Black women have the opportunity to tread in their ancestors' footsteps. The beads serve as a continual tangible reminder that cultural heritage is never as far away as you would imagine, and it's up to you to decide how you want to interpret it.