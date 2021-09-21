Colonialism & Fast Fashion Are Inextricably Linked — Aja Barber Explains How

"So we did what we did on the Internet and we dragged them. It was the first time I saw them really apologise,” explains Aja. “But even in [its] apology [it] tried to make it seem like [it’s] just a little human instead of having a [massive] team people who work on the sustainability issues within the brand. It's like, stop trying to humanise yourself, you are a corporation with way more tentacles than an octopus.”