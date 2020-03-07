Photography’s Coolest Women On What Womanhood Means Today

International Women's Day may have been overshadowed by the murky push to sell millennial pink cocktails in the name of feminism, but it's important to look past the faux #GirlBoss messaging and remember that representation does matter.
This is particularly true in the creative industries, and even more so in photography, which is still dominated by men. We need the images we're bombarded with every day to reflect who we are, whether it's our diverse array of body shapes or our female desire.
The selfie has come under enormous criticism and women are often in the firing line, deemed narcissists simply for wanting to present and represent themselves online, free from the male gaze. For International Women's Day 2020, & Other Stories flipped the script and asked eight female photographers to take a self-portrait in a bid to capture their authentic self.
One hundred percent of the proceeds from these prints (plus £1 for every self-portrait posted on Instagram and tagged #HerImageHerStory) are being donated to Care, a poverty-fighting organisation that has a specific focus on women and girls. With the likes of Gia Coppola and Amanda Charchian in the mix, why not buy one for your pals as well as your own bedroom wall?
Ahead, we asked each artist what womanhood means right now, plus who they think is the coolest woman of all time.