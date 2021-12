While the brand’s products are unapologetically luxe-level and the discount isn’t the deepest one we’ve ever seen, Aesop so rarely goes on sale that we felt compelled to sound the alarm. (The brand didn’t even launch a Black Friday promotion on their own website.) We don’t know about you, but we’re going to be splurging on these products no matter what, so every little bit helps. As Aesop’s founder Dennis Paphitis told the Guardian in 2019: “Critics are at liberty to use other products, there is no justification required. We make exceptional products with great care and attention.” [insert mic drop]