Few skin-care brands inspire the ardor that surrounds the extra-fancy beauty imprint Aesop. Founded in 1987 as a hair salon, the business has grown to include skincare, hair products, and home fragrances (including a shamelessly soigné candle that launched last year for a cool $110). If you’re familiar with the brand’s peerless products and gently eye-popping price points, you’ll be thrilled to know that they just announced a 10% sitewide discount (gift cards are excluded) starting right this second and ending on Sunday, December 5 at 11:59 pm EST. All customers have to do is subscribe to the brand’s newsletter and use the code SUBLIME to take advantage of the discount all weekend long.
Advertisement
Aesop’s singular scents, apothecary-style packaging, and primordial-but-pristine retail space have left a legion of intoxicated product junkies trailing like so many Pepé Le Pews in the brand’s aromatic wake — writer Michelle Santiago Cortes described her whole life flashing before her eyes the first time she stepped into an Aesop store. And the Aesop label isn’t merely a pretty face — our beauty editor swears by the brand’s parsley-seed product range to soothe oily, pimple-prone skin. It’s also a tried-and-true holiday-season go-to for everyone on Most Wanted, so this sale is the perfect opportunity to get all of your gift shopping done (and maybe add a few personal buys to your cart, too).
While the brand’s products are unapologetically luxe-level and the discount isn’t the deepest one we’ve ever seen, Aesop so rarely goes on sale that we felt compelled to sound the alarm. (The brand didn’t even launch a Black Friday promotion on their own website.) We don’t know about you, but we’re going to be splurging on these products no matter what, so every little bit helps. As Aesop’s founder Dennis Paphitis told the Guardian in 2019: “Critics are at liberty to use other products, there is no justification required. We make exceptional products with great care and attention.” [insert mic drop]
Get inspired with some of our editor’s must-haves ahead.
Advertisement
Resurrection Aromatique Hand Wash,
$38 $34.20
This made-for-everyone hand wash is one of the brand’s most beloved products, boasting a heavenly blend of rosemary and cedar. It makes a great gift for nearly anyone on your list — we all have to clean our hands, so why not make the common experience a luxurious one?
The Advocate Gift Set,
$105 $94.50
Aesop’s seasonal holiday gift sets are the stuff of legend, boasting an edited selection of best-selling products grouped around a cerebral theme. This year’s theme is the “Anatomy of Generosity,” with each set created in homage to an unique charitable organization. The Advocate, pictured here, is dedicated to the non-profit Voices of Witness.
Post-Poo Drops,
$29 $26.10
This pint-size elixir will help banish BM aftermath thanks to a powerful blend of citrus extract and ylang ylang. As Aesop so delicately explains on its website, a few highly effective drops will “neutralize disagreeable smells.” We love this as a cheeky (!) stocking stuffer for anyone on your list.
Parsley Seed Facial Cleanser,
$43 $38.70
According to the Guardian, “one Parsley Seed Anti-Oxidant Serum [is] sold every nine minutes.” Our resident beauty and wellness expert Karina Hoshikawa endorses the powerful parsley seed infusion for oily and acne-prone skin, and the blend also includes lactic acid for gentle removal of surface impurities.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.