Have you ever scrolled through Pinterest and seen someone's nose covered in a clay mask dotted with hundreds of oily pores? If you're anything like me, you've also thought, I need that. Satisfying beauty products can mean a lot of things for different people, but for me, it means this: They don't break out my sensitive skin, but do bless me with instant baby softness — oh, and they show me every pore.
If I had a dime for every time I've rinsed off a mask and wondered, What did that even do? I would be living in a palatial apartment on Park Avenue. Then, I tried this unsuspecting little tube from Aesop. A perfected skin-care routine is all about trial and error, but consider my mask testing temporarily halted. Within 10 minutes, you see the results you're looking for — kaolin clay dries, tightens, and you know little specks of oil are coming to the surface. The mask is also gentle enough to use twice a week and not as startlingly sloppy as lot of other masks we've come to know and love. Rinse it off with a konjac sponge, face cloth, or your hands to reveal the smoothest skin you've ever had. And even though it's clay-based, it smells deliciously of lavender and is certainly my newest buddy for Cuffing Season.
Sunday night chill? Check. Post-work relaxation? Check. For someone who needs something borderline gross and immensely satisfying, you've found your match.
Aesop Parsley Seed Cleansing Masque, $45, available at Aesop.
