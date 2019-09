Here's Proof That You Can Do Fall On A Budget

When it comes to rocking denim up top, fear not the Canadian tuxedo. Embrace the jean-on-jean look head on, but with one tiny caveat: no two styles of the same wash. Pair a faded, light jacket (worn up a size or two for a laid-back effect) with medium-wash, slightly destroyed jeans for a much fresher approach — a mono-fabric look that won’t totally overwhelm you. Finish it off with a Western-inspired lace-up tank and your comfiest pair of black and white kicks. And for the days when the weather still hasn’t quite made up its mind about cooling down or not, a chambray top will be your best friend. Wear it open in front and cuffed at the sleeves over a simple white tank and billowing floral shorts — you'll be able to tie it around your waist or button it up as you (and your AC situation) see fit. Now with these denim ideas at your disposal, go make some room in your dresser, because you're really gonna need it.