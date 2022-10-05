2:30 p.m. — I spend about an hour giving my horse a bath, then I let her hang out in the sun and graze for a while. I hate that I can't see my horse as much now that I'm a parent, and I miss riding. I got her when I was 16, so we've been together for a decade, and we used to show competitively. Unfortunately, my biggest financial stressor is also my horse. 16-year-old me had NO concept of the cost of owning a horse because my parents were bankrolling it at the time. I was lucky to have them continue to cover the cost until I was 24. I'm also lucky to have a barn manager that gives me 50% off on board because she knows my situation and knows how much I care for my horse. So, I'm lucky in a lot of ways, but I am also cognizant of the fact that I am spending beyond my budget a lot of months, due to my horse and the care that she requires as she ages.