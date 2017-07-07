Now Every Single State Has Its Own Adidas Running Sneaker

When we invited 10 female artists (plus a Refinery29 fashion editor) to create art inspired by each of the 50 states, we knew it was a tall order. Then we upped the ante by restricting the canvas to a white adidas UltraBOOST X running sneaker. How would they capture the essence of every state through a small design scribbled across a pair of workout sneaks?
Well, using sand, acrylic paint, thread, beading, clay, faux flowers, and more, each artist outdid themselves with their one-of-a-kind designs. The once-white kicks now boast illustrations inspired by the gemstones, local flora, regional cuisines, and varied landscapes of each locale. Think: peaches for Georgia, purple lilac for New Hampshire, and mountainscapes and canyons for Utah.
Lizzie Darden, the artist responsible for the culinary-themed sneaker designs, said, "You can’t throw a party with just one dish. Each state has something great and unique to bring to the table, and it’s important to celebrate them individually and as a whole unit." The limited-edition BOOST the Nation collection — created for women by women — seeks to do just that while also uniting art and sport. We're stoked to share the final designs below, which you can score through adidas' online auction. All proceeds will go to Women Win, a charity that leverages the power of sport to build girls’ leadership and help communities address gender equity. For a chance to break in these works of art on your next run, get those bidding fingers ready and head over to the auction site now, which is live through July 11.
Advertisement