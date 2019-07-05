This Adaptive Underwear Might Just Change The Way You Get Dressed

She recalls one email in particular, received when Slick Chicks manufacturing was still limited to a small, preordained number of sizes: “The message came from a woman in Canada, and she wanted a size we just weren’t making yet,” Helya says. “At that time, I responded to everybody. So I told her, ‘It’s gonna take a second. We need a custom size. But we’re going to do it.’ She was going through chemo and she really wanted the product. I went to a sample maker and he charged me an arm and a leg, but we got it to her. A few weeks later, I continued to follow up, wondering if she’d gotten to try the pair out. Eventually I got an email from her address. It was from her daughter. Her mother had passed away and miraculously, she had known who I was because [her mother] had been so excited about the product I’d sent her. She had needed something to motivate her to get out there and work on her physical therapy. She wanted to feel more independent. Hearing that really was a huge turning point in my life.”