Even when staying home was a choice and not a public health requirement, many of us still bopped around in activewear all day. But now that life once again allows for going out, aka occasions to excavate the other 98% of our closets, how do we channel our long-suppressed Big 'Fit Energy without giving up the comfort of four-way stretch?
Luckily, the juggernaut that is 24/7 workout clothes chugs on — but with a few revamps that feel much more of-the-moment. On-trend accessories! A color-coordinating trick that makes getting ready quicker than your response when a friend texts "pét-nat in the park?" Ahead, we've teamed up with Macy's and content creator Angela Rummans to bring you a lesson on the most up-to-date way to elevate how we've dressed for what feels like...forever.