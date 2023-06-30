HS is a battle that requires empathy and compassion. For Carter, her faith in God, as well as the support of her husband and children, has provided her with the strength to speak out about HS publicly. Futrell will have deroofing surgery in July, and is actively raising awareness for the condition via TikTok (censorship attempts be damned). She finds it easier to look on the bright side. “It's hard, especially being 25, because I’ve been told that this is my prime — this is when I'm supposed to be out and being happy, and it's just a little secret that I have,” says Futrell. “It bothers me, but I have to tell myself, you just have to work through it.” Carter adds, “My sister told me you have to own your story to turn your pain into purpose, and you never know how your testimony can impact somebody else's journey. Be loud about your HS, be loud about your pain.”