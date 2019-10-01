4 p.m. — We have pizza and coffee (split the check, $7.70) and then walk to a park nearby to watch people falling down on skateboards. Since we already know each other from the gym, it's easy to talk. He's very cute and I have some kind of feeling going on, not sure what it is (probably desperation, haven't seen T in 10 days). For sure this won't be A Thing, but he might be fun to spend time with for awhile. We eventually get churros from El Moro and walk back to my place. We stop on the way so I can pick up a tennis ball ($0.75) for ballet class (no idea why the teacher requested that we bring them next week) and a box of chocolates ($5) as a gift for my friends in the USA. At my house we sit talking for a bit — turns out he wasn't inviting me on a DAY trip next weekend, he wants to stay the night out of town. I'll deal with that later. Eventually, he leaves and sends me a nice text awhile later thanking me for a nice day. $13.45